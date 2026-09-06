Young is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Young had started each of the Mariners' last nine games, but after producing a poor .188/.333/.250 slash line during that stretch, he'll hit the bench Sunday. The Mariners called up one of their top prospects in Michael Arroyo from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, and he'll immediately enter the lineup in place of Young, starting at second base against left-hander Gage Jump. The right-handed-hitting Arroyo could end up settling into a platoon at the keystone with Young, who is batting .218/.278/.294 (69 wRC+) over 187 plate appearances versus lefties.