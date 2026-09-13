Young went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run, three additional RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 19-1 win over the Athletics.

Young and Michael Arroyo were both in the lineup Saturday against southpaw Gage Jump. Young has retained a starting role at second base since Arroyo was called up. Through 11 games in September, Young is 13-for-39 (.333) with eight RBI. He's batting .250 with a .706 OPS, 17 homers, 65 RBI, 71 runs scored, 18 doubles, four triples and three stolen bases across 148 contests this season.