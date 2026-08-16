Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Mariners' Cole Young: Racks up season-high four RBI

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Young went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over Houston.

Young collected a season-high four RBI on Saturday in his 10th game of the season with at least three knocks. The second baseman might not hit leadoff as often going forward -- Young slotted into the sixth spot in the batting order Saturday -- as Brendan Donovan is back in the fold for the Mariners. Young is slashing a middling .262/.319/.407 with 15 homers, 15 doubles, 56 RBI and 58 runs scored over 497 plate appearances.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!