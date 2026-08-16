Mariners' Cole Young: Racks up season-high four RBI

Young went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over Houston.

Young collected a season-high four RBI on Saturday in his 10th game of the season with at least three knocks. The second baseman might not hit leadoff as often going forward -- Young slotted into the sixth spot in the batting order Saturday -- as Brendan Donovan is back in the fold for the Mariners. Young is slashing a middling .262/.319/.407 with 15 homers, 15 doubles, 56 RBI and 58 runs scored over 497 plate appearances.