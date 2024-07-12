Emerson (foot) is hitting .400 with three doubles and one steal in five games since being activated from the 7-day injured list with Single-A Modesto.

Emerson was activated June 29 but has only played in five of the 11 games since then, although he has played in two of the last three. Perhaps his foot was still bothering him a little, or the Mariners just wanted to be very cautious. Emerson has a .300/.439/.444 slash line with two home runs, four steals and more walks (19) than strikeouts (16) in 24 games for Modesto.