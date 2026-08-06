Mariners' Colt Emerson: Adds solo shot in win

Emerson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Tigers.

Emerson had gone 29 games without a long ball prior to Wednesday, hitting .181 with just one double and five RBI in that span. He also struck out at a 34.3 percent rate during the power drought. The infielder is batting .199 with a .617 OPS, eight homers, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored, six doubles, one triple and three stolen bases over his first 62 major-league games. Emerson also has a 32.6 percent strikeout rate on the year, so his average is likely to remain suppressed until he can make more consistent contact.