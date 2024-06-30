Emerson (foot) has played two games in his rehab assignment, going 2-for-7 while suiting up for the ACL Mariners and Single-A Modesto on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Emerson was able to play defense in both games, starting at shortstop and logging five innings in each. Given he's been sidelined since mid-May, the promising prospect is projected to likely remain in the rehab assignment for several more games at minimum before being officially activated to Modesto's roster, where he's fashioned a .274 average and .849 OPS across 20 games this minor-league season.