Emerson left Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader with Triple-A Tacoma after the first inning with an apparent injury.

Seattle prospect reporter Mariners Minors said that Emerson fouled a pitch off his foot in the bottom of the first. Emerson stayed in the game initially but was replaced on defense the next half inning. The Mariners have already suggested J.P. Crawford will remain the starting shortstop for the big club even after signing Emerson to an eight-year, $95 million extension earlier this week, and this injury could further delay plans for a call-up.