Emerson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Emerson's first major-league hit and first homer came simultaneously, as the top prospect launched a three-run shot to extend the Mariners' lead in the eighth inning. Through two games, the 20-year-old is 1-for-6 (.167) with a walk. With Brendan Donovan (groin) landing on the injured list, Emerson should continue to see steady opportunities at third base moving forward.