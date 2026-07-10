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Mariners' Colt Emerson: Not in lineup Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Emerson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

It appears to be a routine day off for the 20-year-old infielder after making 15 consecutive starts. Emerson is slashing just .206/.282/.404 with seven long balls, 19 RBI, 17 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 13:54 BB:K across his first 156 big-league plate appearances. With Emerson getting the night off, J.P. Crawford is manning shortstop and leading off for the Mariners, while Buddy Kennedy bats ninth and plays third base.

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