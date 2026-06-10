Mariners' Colt Emerson: Not starting, but should avoid IL

Emerson (back) will remain out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, but he took part in a workout earlier in the day and is optimistic that he'll avoid a stint on the injured list, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Though he'll be on the bench for a third straight game while he contends with back spasms, Emerson reported improvement with his condition after taking some swings in the batting cage. Since receiving a promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on May 17, the 20-year-old infielder has cobbled together a .242/.319/.548 slash line with four home runs, 10 RBI and nine runs in 19 games.