The Mariners have extended Emerson an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

Emerson isn't in the running for an Opening Day roster spot, as he's just 19 and yet to advance past A-ball, but the Mariners will reward their top prospect with a look-see in spring training. Seattle also invited fellow prospects Lazaro Montes, Cole Young, Harry Ford and Michael Arroyo to big-league camp.