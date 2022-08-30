site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Heads to IL
RotoWire Staff
The Mariners placed Moore on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right oblique strain.
It's unclear how severe the strain is, but Moore can return from the IL no sooner than Sept. 9 against Atlanta. Abraham Toro, recalled Tuesday, will fill in for Moore as infield depth.
