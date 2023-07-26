Moore went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 victory over Minnesota.

Moore extended Seattle's lead to 2-0 with a solo home run off Joe Ryan in the second inning before launching a three-run shot 429 feet off Jordan Balazovic in the fifth. The 30-year-old Moore now has four home runs on the season, three of which have come in his last four games -- he's gone 6-for-11 (.546) in that span. The utilityman could see a larger role with the Mariners if J.P. Crawford (knee) is forced to miss additional time. Moore's now slashing .186/.286/.512 with nine RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases through 49 plate appearances after missing the first two months of the season with an oblique injury.