Moore went 1-for-2 with a two-run triple and a walk in a win over the Astros on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

The slugging veteran came into the day with just a single extra-base hit -- another three-bagger -- in his previous 16 games, but he snapped that rare drought with a second-inning laser that plated Josh Rojas and Luke Raley to give the Mariners an early 2-0 lead. The two RBI were also Moore's first since June 22, and despite Sunday's success, he's still carrying a .212 average that has plenty of room for improvement.