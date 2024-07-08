Moore entered Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and remained in the game in left field, going 1-for-1 with a single and a stolen base.

Moore was able to leg out an infield single in the 10th inning and then was part of a double steal with Ryan Bliss, but the pair was ultimately stranded by a J.P. Crawford popup and Cal Raleigh flyout that ended the game. Moore had started the first two games of the series and three of the last four games overall, and Sunday marked his third straight game with a single. However, Moore hasn't been making as much impactful contact as usual lately, as he has just one extra-base hit (a triple), in his last 10 games.