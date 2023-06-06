The Mariners reinstated Moore (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Moore was placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain before the start of the season and is now ready to make his season debut. The 30-year-old utility man began his second attempt at a rehab assignment May 18 and slashed .212/.366/.242 over 41 plate appearances. He's unlikely to lock down a permanent starting role, but his defensive versatility should allow him to find a spot in the lineup somewhat often. Sam Haggerty was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.