Moore entered Sunday's loss to the Orioles as a pinch runner in the ninth inning and recorded a stolen base.

Moore was swapped in for Ty France after the latter's two-out, ninth-inning single, and he worked himself into scoring position with his first steal of the season before finishing the game on second due to Teoscar Hernandez's strikeout. Moore has appeared in eight games overall (three starts) since making his delayed season debut and struggled mightily early, with a solo home run on Wednesday against the Yankees his only hit thus far across 18 plate appearances.