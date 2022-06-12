Moore entered Saturday's win over the Red Sox as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and remained in the game in right field, going 1-for-2 with a game-winning RBI single.

Moore's pinch-hit at-bat resulted in an inning-ending groundout, stranding Abraham Toro on second base. However, the utility man made up for it with his game-winning knock in the ninth, which plated Sam Haggerty to send the Mariners home with a wild win. Moore has been showing some signs of life at the plate, going 5-for-10 over his last five games to boost his slash line up to .213/.360/.393.