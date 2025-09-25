Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Getting start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hancock will start Thursday's game against the Rockies, Andrew Destin of the Associated Press reports.
He's filling in for Bryan Woo (pectoral), who is having a start skipped. Hancock hasn't thrown more than two innings in an appearance since being moved to the bullpen in late August, so it will be a relatively abbreviated outing for the righty Thursday.
