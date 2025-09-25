default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hancock will start Thursday's game against the Rockies, Andrew Destin of the Associated Press reports.

He's filling in for Bryan Woo (pectoral), who is having a start skipped. Hancock hasn't thrown more than two innings in an appearance since being moved to the bullpen in late August, so it will be a relatively abbreviated outing for the righty Thursday.

More News