Hancock (1-1) took the loss against the Angels on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out five batters over 6.2 innings.

Hancock served up a leadoff home run to Zach Neto but bounced back by keeping the Angels off the scoreboard over the remainder of his outing. He tossed 58 of 82 pitches for strikes and induced 13 whiffs, but the Mariners' offense couldn't produce any runs -- largely due to Angels right fielder Jo Adell, who robbed Seattle of a homer on three different occasions. Despite the loss, this was another promising start for Hancock, who has now given up just one run across 12.2 frames while posting a 14:1 K:BB through two starts. He began the season in the rotation because of Bryce Miller's oblique strain and placement on the 15-day IL, but it's hard to see Hancock giving up his starting role if he continues to pitch anywhere near this well.