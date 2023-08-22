Hancock (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Hancock was placed on the 15-day injured list after he left Sunday's game with a right shoulder sprain, so it was initially expected he would only miss a couple of weeks. Now on the 60-day, the 24-year-old can not return for the rest of the regular season. Bryan Woo returned from the injured list, but the Mariners also signed starting pitcher Luke Weaver.