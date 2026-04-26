Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Strong start continues Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hancock took a no-decision Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.
While the right-hander did serve up a pair of home runs and throw only 53 of his 94 pitches for strikes, he still delivered a strong performance overall Sunday. Hancock pitched at least five frames in his sixth consecutive start to open the campaign, and he still hasn't given up more than three runs in any outing yet. Hancock is filling in admirably for the injured Bryce Miller (oblique), producing a 2.86 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB through 34.2 innings, and he'll be looking to continue his success against the Royals next weekend.
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