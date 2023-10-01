Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Suarez's eighth-inning solo blast was bittersweet in that it served as the only run of the night for the Mariners in a loss that eliminated Seattle from postseason contention. The homer also snapped a power drought for Suarez, who'd last left the yard Sept. 15. With 96 runs driven in on the season, Suarez enters Sunday's regular-season finale with an outside chance of reaching the 100-RBI mark for the third time in his career and first time since 2019.