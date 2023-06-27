Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in an 8-4 win against the Nationals on Monday.

Suarez swatted a solo shot to left field in the fourth inning and gave Seattle its first lead with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The long ball was just his second in June and his eighth overall on the campaign. Suarez has gone deep at least 31 times in every full season since 2018 but will need to step up his power output considerably to reach that mark again this year.