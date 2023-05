Suarez went 2-for-5 with three RBI from a pair of run-scoring singles in a win over the Athletics on Monday.

The veteran slugger got it done with some small ball Monday, extending Mariners leads to 8-0 and 10-2 with his timely sixth- and eight-inning knocks. Suarez has shown a knack for coming through in the clutch of late, collecting nine RBI on eight hits, including two home runs, over the last seven games.