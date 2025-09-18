Suarez went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Royals.

Suarez broke out in a big way -- he entered Wednesday having gone hitless in his last eight games following a two-homer eruption on Sept. 7 in Atlanta. The All-Star third baseman still has time to turn in the first 50-homer campaign of his career, as he's up to 46 big flies in 2025. That said, Suarez has a miserable .453 OPS over 23 home games since joining Seattle, but his .904 OPS across 20 contests on the road has kept his fantasy value afloat.