Suarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, a stolen base and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the White Sox.

This was Suarez's first homer (and second hit) over four games since he returned to Seattle. He's been slumping a bit, batting just .143 (7-for-49) over his last 13 games dating back to July 21 when he was still with Arizona, though four of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. He's also racked up 19 strikeouts during the slump. The third baseman is at a .243/.314/.565 slash line with 37 homers, 89 RBI, 68 runs scored and two steals through 111 contests this season.