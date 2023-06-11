Suarez went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Suarez had gone 15 games without a multi-hit effort, and he hit just .120 (6-for-50) in that span. All of the third baseman's hits Saturday were singles. He's not known to carry a high batting average, but his .216 mark through 63 contests is a bit light compared to the .236 he hit last year. Suarez has added a career-worst .638 OPS with 36 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base over 270 plate appearances.