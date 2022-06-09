Suarez went 1-for-3 with two walks in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

The surging slugger has now reached safely in 11 consecutive games, a stretch during which he's forged an excellent .333/.440/.538 slash line while recording a pair of two-baggers, two home runs and nine RBI. Even when producing at that type of clip, Suarez remains saddled with his career-long albatross of inconsistent contact -- he's struck out at a 30.0 percent clip in the sample -- but the 30-year-old now appears on pace for a much better showing than the .198/.286/.428 tally he finished his 2021 campaign in Cincinnati with.