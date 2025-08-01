Suarez went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Rangers.

Suarez made his presence felt in his first appearance since landing back with the Mariners, doubling and then scoring the game's first run in the fourth inning. Suarez might miss working from hitter-friendly Chase Field -- the All-Star third baseman posted a 1.011 OPS in 54 home games with Arizona -- but he should have plenty of RBI chances going forward despite shifting to pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park with Seattle.