Suarez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in a 10-2 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Suarez is a perennial 30 home run hitter and he is making a push to reach that mark once again in 2022. He blasted two home runs off Cole Irvin as part of a five-RBI night to give him 22 homers and 68 RBI on the season. Suarez now has six home runs in August and came into the game slashing .170/.318/.434 in 53 at-bats this month.