Speier picked up the save Sunday against the Astros. He allowed one hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

The Mariners turned to Speier in the ninth after Matt Brash and Andres Munoz each pitched earlier in the contests. The 28-year-old left-hander struck out Yordan Alvarez and Yainer Diaz before working around a two-out single to close out a 7-6 win. Speier hasn't allowed a run in his last 13 appearances (11.1 innings). His ERA is down to 3.16 this season with a 0.94 WHIP and 46:6 K:BB across 42.2 innings. While Munoz still figures to see the majority of save chances in Seattle, Speier has proven to be a strong high-leverage option, particularly against left-handers.