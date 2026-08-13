Mariners' Gabe Speier: Dealt loss Wednesday

Speier (back) retired two batters -- one via strikeout -- and allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Yankees. He was the pitcher of record in the loss, dropping to 2-3 on the season.

Speier wasn't available for Tuesday's 4-1 loss while he nursed a back issue, but he received clearance for Wednesday's contest and was the first pitcher the Mariners turned to out of the bullpen when starter Bryce Miller exited after six innings. After entering a 5-5 game, Speier induced a Amed Rosario flyout to open the bottom of the seventh, but he allowed six of the next seven batters to reach base before he was mercifully pulled from the contest. Following the blowup appearance, Speier now sits on a 2.93 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 30.2 innings on the season.