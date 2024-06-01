Speier was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left rotator cuff strain Saturday, retroactive to May 30, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Speier last appeared in a game May 29, allowing one hit while striking out a batter over two-thirds of an inning against the Astros. He'll now be forced to miss at least two weeks, but considering it's his throwing shoulder, Speier may be forced to miss extended time. In a corresponding move, the Mariners called up right-hander Collin Snider from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.