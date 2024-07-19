The Mariners reinstated Speier (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

A left rotator cuff strain sent Speier to the injured list in the beginning of June, and he'll now return to the Mariners' bullpen after throwing two shutout innings during his rehab assignment. The 29-year-old reliever posted a 6.06 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 16.1 frames before getting hurt, and he'll likely be limited to middle relief as he re-adjusts to facing major-league hitters. Mike Baumann was DFA'd in a corresponding move.