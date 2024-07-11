Speier (shoulder) emerged from throwing live batting practice Petco Park on Tuesday feeling healthy and will make rehab appearances Thursday and Monday, MLB.com reports.

Speier will actually kick off his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma in Albuquerque on Thursday before moving down to the Mariners' Arizona Complex League team for Monday's outing. If both appearances go well, Speier will likely be activated ahead of Seattle's first series coming out of the All-Star break against the Astros, which begins July 19.