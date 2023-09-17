Speier (2-2) took the extra-innings loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on a hit and a walk over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Speier got seven of his nine pitches into the strike zone, but he allowed a go-ahead RBI single to Max Muncy that snapped a 1-1 tie and was subsequently charged with an additional run when Chris Taylor singled Muncy in following Speier's exit. The outing marked Speier's second straight allowing a run after a brief four-appearance scoreless streak, but he's still been serviceable for fantasy managers with 17 holds and a 10.3 K/9 across his 64 appearances.