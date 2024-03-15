Speier has allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks across 3.2 innings over four Cactus League appearances. He's also recorded one strikeout.

The left-hander has alternated poor and effective outings, with all five of the runs he's allowed coming in his first and third Cactus League appearances. Speier posted a pair of scoreless one-inning efforts in his other two trips to the mound as he prepares to try and build on a solid 2023 debut campaign in Seattle. Speier pitched to a 2-2 record with a 3.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, one save and 17 holds across a career-high 69 appearances last season, and Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports the 28-year-old may potentially operate in some higher-leverage spots in addition to his customary sixth- and seventh-inning "pivot" role in 2024.