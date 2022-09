Gonzalez hit .286/.400/.389 with two home runs and four steals in 32 games to close out the season after being promoted to Single-A Modesto.

It's a bit of an empty batting line, as his pop didn't translate in this initial exposure to A ball, but Gonzalez showed terrific on-base skills nonetheless. Just 18 years old, he's a long way from the big leagues, but he'll be able to accelerate his timeline if he can show more power in game action next year. He'll presumably open 2023 back in Single-A.