The Twins selected Gonzalez's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

Gonzalez worked his way up from High-A to Triple-A by the end of the 2025 season, during which he slashed .329/.395/.513 with 15 homers, 66 RBI, 75 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 549 total plate appearances. The 21-year-old outfielder's breakout campaign will grant him protection from the Rule 5 Draft in the form of a 40-man roster spot, and he may be able to win a place on the Twins' Opening Day roster if he continues to hit well in spring training.