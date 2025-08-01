Twins' Gabriel Gonzalez: Promoted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez was promoted to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Gonzalez began the season at High-A and was promoted after hitting .319 with five home runs and a .907 OPS in 34 games for Cedar Rapids. He then slashed .344/./429/.509 with four home runs in 55 games for Double-A Wichita. After missing extended time with a back injury last season, he's re-established himself as one of the better hitting prospects in the Twins organization.
More News
-
Twins' Gabriel Gonzalez: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Twins' Gabriel Gonzalez: Returns to action for High-A club•
-
Twins' Gabriel Gonzalez: Begins rehab assignment in FCL•
-
Twins' Gabriel Gonzalez: Goes on High-A injured list•
-
Twins' Gabriel Gonzalez: Joining Minnesota•
-
Mariners' Gabriel Gonzalez: RBI machine at High-A•