Gonzalez was promoted to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Gonzalez began the season at High-A and was promoted after hitting .319 with five home runs and a .907 OPS in 34 games for Cedar Rapids. He then slashed .344/./429/.509 with four home runs in 55 games for Double-A Wichita. After missing extended time with a back injury last season, he's re-established himself as one of the better hitting prospects in the Twins organization.