default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kirby will start Game 5 of the ALDS on Friday against Detroit.

Both Kirby and Luis Castillo would have been available to pitch on at least regular rest, but the Mariners will opt for Kirby in the elimination game. He threw five innings in Game 1 of the series, allowing two earned runs while striking out eight across five innings.

More News