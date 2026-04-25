Kirby (4-2) allowed two runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out two over six innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Friday.

Kirby came away with his fourth quality start in six outings this season, as well as his third straight win. A two-run single by Masyn Winn in the fourth inning was the extent of the damage. Kirby's two strikeouts represented a season low, but this was the second time he's avoided giving up a home run. He's pitched to a strong 2.97 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 39.1 innings. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at Minnesota as he looks to keep the good times rolling.