The Mariners have selected Cranton with the 91st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Cranton is already 23 years old, but he can touch 100 mph with his fastball. He really came into his own after moving to the bullpen, and he has a hard slider to go with his plus heater. The Mariners have a good track record developing pitching, and perhaps Cranton could get high-leverage outs some day.