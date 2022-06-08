Crawford went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.
The veteran shortstop pushed his season slash line to an impressive, career-best .292/.381/.438 with his fourth multi-hit effort in the last 13 games. Factoring in Tuesday's tally, Crawford boasts a .313 average, .848 OPS and outstanding 1.33 BB/K during that sample of 56 plate appearances.
