Crawford went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

The veteran shortstop pushed his season slash line to an impressive, career-best .292/.381/.438 with his fourth multi-hit effort in the last 13 games. Factoring in Tuesday's tally, Crawford boasts a .313 average, .848 OPS and outstanding 1.33 BB/K during that sample of 56 plate appearances.