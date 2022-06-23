Crawford went 2-for-4 with a two-run double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Crawford wreaked havoc out of the top of the order and knocked in the Mariners' seventh and eighth runs of the game with his fifth-inning double. The veteran shortstop's first multi-hit game since June 11 was a welcome sight, as it snapped a 4-for-34 funk that had encompassed his previous nine contests.