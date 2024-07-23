Crawford left Monday's game against the Angels after being struck by a pitch on the arm, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Crawford was initially able to remain in the game to run the bases, but he was lifted after coming around to score. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time. Dylan Moore replaced Crawford at shortstop.
