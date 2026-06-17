Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets aboard three times

Crawford went 1-for-2 with two walks in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.

Crawford missed the minimum time on the 10-day injured list due to a hand injury. Notably, he returned as the leadoff hitter and third baseman Tuesday, allowing Colt Emerson to stay at his natural shortstop position. That arrangement looks like it could stick, at least until Brendan Donovan (groin) returns, which isn't imminent. Crawford is batting .231 with a .773 OPS, 10 home runs, 23 RBI, 31 runs scored, five doubles and one stolen base over 56 contests. He hit .333 (14-for-42) over the 11 games immediately before his injury, so he'll be looking to sustain that momentum.