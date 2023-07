Crawford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

Crawford's third-inning blast extended his hitting streak to seven games, a span in which he's gone 11-for-26 (.423) with two homers, four doubles and six RBI. The shortstop has also drawn a walk in 17 of his last 25 contests. He's up to a .254/.365/.403 slash line with eight homers -- one shy of his career high -- 32 RBI, 46 runs scored, a stolen base and 18 doubles through 80 games this season.