Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Crawford tied the game at 2-2 with his fifth-inning blast. The shortstop has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with three RBI over his last five contests. He's slashing .245/.367/.351 with two homers, 19 RBI, 23 runs scored, a stolen base and 10 doubles through 46 games this season. He's done a decent job atop the order since taking over the leadoff spot from Julio Rodriguez two weeks ago.